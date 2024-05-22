"Back to the Future: The Musical" on Broadway and North American Tour launching from Proctors on 6/6

“Back to the Future: The Musical” adaptation of the beloved 1985 film is currently running at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre, at The Adelphi Theatre on the West End in London, and the North American Tour will have its first performances at Proctors in Schenectady, New York June 6-8.

“Back to the Future: The Musical” has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winner Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love,” “Back In Time,” and “Johnny B. Goode.” It’s directed by Tony Award winner John Rando.

Casey Likes is playing Marty McFly on Broadway. Likes made his Broadway debut in "Almost Famous."