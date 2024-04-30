Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and The Book House
This week's Book Picks come from Phil Lewis the owner of Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, MA and Cheryl McKeon from The Book Housein Albany, NY
Phil:
- The Bee Sting by Paul Murray
- Something to Hide by Elizabeth George
- North Woods by Daniel Mason
- Shanghai by Joseph Kanon
- Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton
Cheryl:
- Somehow by Anne Lamott
- Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer
- Backyard Bird Chronicles written and illustrated by Amy Tan (foreword David Allen Sibley)
- Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal
- Wait Till Next Year by Doris Kearns Goodwin
- The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl
- Long Island by Colm Toibin