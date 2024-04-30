© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and The Book House

Published April 30, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Phil Lewis the owner of Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, MA and Cheryl McKeon from The Book Housein Albany, NY

Phil:

  • The Bee Sting by Paul Murray
  • Something to Hide by Elizabeth George
  • North Woods by Daniel Mason
  • Shanghai by Joseph Kanon
  • Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

Cheryl:

  • Somehow by Anne Lamott
  • Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer
  • Backyard Bird Chronicles written and illustrated by Amy Tan (foreword David Allen Sibley)
  • Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal
  • Wait Till Next Year by Doris Kearns Goodwin
  • The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl
  • Long Island by Colm Toibin
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbennington bookshopthe book house
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More