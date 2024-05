In twenty-six essays, one for each letter of the alphabet, Elizabeth Kolbert takes us on a haunting journey through the history of climate change and the uncertainties of our future in her new book, "H Is for Hope." Kolbert is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Sixth Extinction." Elizabeth Kolbert will be in conversation with Bill McKibben at Northshire Bookstore tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

