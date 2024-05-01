© 2024
The Roundtable

Musicians of Ma'alwyck present "Forbidden Music Regained"

By Joe Donahue
Published May 1, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Artwork for May 2024 Musicians of Ma'alwyck concert

Musicians of Ma’alwyck will present the program, Forbidden Music Regained, this weekend - a concert series elevating the voices of Dutch composers who were persecuted in the Second World War.

The concert features works by Jewish composers in the Netherlands who faced persecution during the Second World War. Though their works were banned during the period of the war–and for some, nearly lost forever–this cadre of enduring composers will once again be heard, generations after many of them perished.

For many of the composers, it will be the first time these works are heard in the United States. Musicians of Ma'alwyck director and violinist Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz and visiting soprano Elizaveta Agrafenina join us for a preview this morning.

The Roundtable Musicians of Ma’alwyckclassical musicpoland
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
