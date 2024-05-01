Musicians of Ma'alwyck present "Forbidden Music Regained"

Musicians of Ma’alwyck will present the program, Forbidden Music Regained, this weekend - a concert series elevating the voices of Dutch composers who were persecuted in the Second World War.

The concert features works by Jewish composers in the Netherlands who faced persecution during the Second World War. Though their works were banned during the period of the war–and for some, nearly lost forever–this cadre of enduring composers will once again be heard, generations after many of them perished.

For many of the composers, it will be the first time these works are heard in the United States. Musicians of Ma'alwyck director and violinist Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz and visiting soprano Elizaveta Agrafenina join us for a preview this morning.