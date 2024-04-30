© 2024
The Roundtable

4/30/24 RT Panel

Published April 30, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, and immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna Cianna Freeman-Tolbert.

