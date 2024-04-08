© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tune in Monday from 3-4 p.m. for a live broadcast of the total solar eclipse from The Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory in Tupper Lake, N.Y. Click here for more info.
The Roundtable

The Triplex and Great Barringon Public Theatre present a screening of "Freud's Last Session"

By Joe Donahue
Published April 8, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Freud's Last Session screencap/photo

On Thursday, Great Barrington Public Theater and The Triplex Cinema will screen Matthew Brown’s film “Freud’s Last Session.” The screening will be followed by a talkback with playwright and screenwriter, Mark St. Germain.

On the eve of the Second World War, two of the greatest minds of the twentieth century, C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud converge for their own personal battle over the existence of God. The film interweaves the lives of Freud and Lewis, past, present, and through fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey.

Mark St. Germain has written for film, television, and the stage. His dozens of plays and musicals include “The Best of Enemies,” “Dancing Lessons,” and “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” Mark's work has received the Lucille Lortel Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award. “Freud’s Last Session” became Barrington Stage Company’s longest running play and moved Off-Broadway where it played for two years.

Tags
The Roundtable triplex cinemaGreat Barrington Public Theatermovieplaywrightmark st. germain
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More