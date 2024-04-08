The Triplex and Great Barringon Public Theatre present a screening of "Freud's Last Session"

On Thursday, Great Barrington Public Theater and The Triplex Cinema will screen Matthew Brown’s film “Freud’s Last Session.” The screening will be followed by a talkback with playwright and screenwriter, Mark St. Germain.

On the eve of the Second World War, two of the greatest minds of the twentieth century, C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud converge for their own personal battle over the existence of God. The film interweaves the lives of Freud and Lewis, past, present, and through fantasy, bursting from the confines of Freud’s study on a dynamic journey.

Mark St. Germain has written for film, television, and the stage. His dozens of plays and musicals include “The Best of Enemies,” “Dancing Lessons,” and “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” Mark's work has received the Lucille Lortel Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award. “Freud’s Last Session” became Barrington Stage Company’s longest running play and moved Off-Broadway where it played for two years.