4/10/24 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson.

Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center, and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson joins for a portion of the program to discuss the sentencing of James and Jennifer Crumbley. Sarah's siter, Mary Mueller, is the parent of a student (Sarah's nephew) who survived the November 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. Sarah and Mary have written this op-ed which was picked up by CNN.