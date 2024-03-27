© 2024
The Roundtable

"Cheap Old Houses" by Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein

By Joe Donahue
Published March 27, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT
Book cover for "Cheap Old Houses"
Clarkson Potter

From the founders of the HGTV show and Instagram Cheap Old Houses comes a new book – a stunning collection of beautiful, affordable homes and inspiration for buying and restoring an historic house.

In the world of Cheap Old Houses, Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein have scoured the country to find homes in desperate need of saving—including a $45,000 Victorian in Mississippi, a $25,000 mansion in Indiana, an $82,000 recreational camp in Maine, and more. Cheap Old Houses features the stories of how these homes were acquired and lovingly restored.

With hundreds of beautiful photographs capturing these homes in all their glory, you’ll be inspired to find “the one”—a fixer upper to rescue that will rescue you right back.

"Cheap Old Houses: An Unconventional Guide to Loving and Restoring a Forgotten Home" is published by Clarkson Potter.

The Roundtable
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
