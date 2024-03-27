"Cheap Old Houses" by Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein

From the founders of the HGTV show and Instagram Cheap Old Houses comes a new book – a stunning collection of beautiful, affordable homes and inspiration for buying and restoring an historic house.

In the world of Cheap Old Houses, Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein have scoured the country to find homes in desperate need of saving—including a $45,000 Victorian in Mississippi, a $25,000 mansion in Indiana, an $82,000 recreational camp in Maine, and more. Cheap Old Houses features the stories of how these homes were acquired and lovingly restored.

With hundreds of beautiful photographs capturing these homes in all their glory, you’ll be inspired to find “the one”—a fixer upper to rescue that will rescue you right back.

"Cheap Old Houses: An Unconventional Guide to Loving and Restoring a Forgotten Home" is published by Clarkson Potter.