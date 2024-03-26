© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
An update has been released for the Android version of the WAMC App that addresses performance issues. Please check the Google Play Store to download and update to the latest version.
The Roundtable

Dean Cycon - "Finding Home (Hungary, 1945)" - Odyssey Bookshop event on 3/28

By Joe Donahue
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

Dean Cycon is an author, lawyer, human rights advocate, and social entrepreneur who has lived and worked in over sixty countries. A passionate explorer of culture and history, Dean authored: "Javatrekker: Dispatches from the World of Fair Trade Coffee" and will tell us about his latest, "Finding Home (Hungary, 1945.)"

Finding Home deeply explores the emotional, moral and economic complexities of the return of Jewish concentration camp survivors to their hometowns in Eastern Europe immediately after liberation in 1945.

On Thursday, March 28 at 7 PM, Cycon will be at The Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts with special guests: noted Klezmer musicians Jason Ditzian and Bea Carlson of Myrtle Street Klezmer. We welcome Dean Cycon to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable authorDean Cyconbookodyssey bookshop
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and the ensemble of SPAMALOT on Broadway
    The Roundtable
    Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer's Lady of the Lake laps up the laughs in Monty Python's "Spamalot"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is currently playing The Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot” on - the horse-hoove coconut-foley will cease, for now, after April 7. This first Broadway revival since the original 2005 production, opened on November 16, 2023.Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer recently finished her run on Broadway as Delia in Beetlejuice where she received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations. A versatile and vivacious performer, Kritzer’s Lady of the Lake essentially steals the show, according to the review in The New York Times.
  • "Encephalon" by Ntangou Badila
    The Roundtable
    Hudson Hall presents “E(n)ternal Lighf: The Eternal Ecosystem Exposed” - lead by artist Ntangou Badila
    Sarah LaDuke
    “E(n)ternal Lighf: The Eternal Ecosystem Exposed” is an exhibition of original paintings by Ntangou Badila that is currently on display in the entryway galleries at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York through April 14.The work in the collection explores the human ecosystem and the interconnectedness between nature, grief, healing, and wellness through visual art, movement, traditional healing practices, and musical performance.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 166
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • The Roundtable
    CulinaryArts@SPAC - Nils Bernstein's "The Joy of Oysters"
    Joe Donahue
    Nils Bernstein is the food editor for Wine Enthusiast magazine and has written and developed recipes for such publications as Bon Appétit, Epicurious, GQ, New York Times, Cooking Light, and Men’s Journal. He traded an illustrious career in the music industry, running the publicity departments at independent record labels Sub Pop and Matador for a career in food, drink, and travel journalism. He is the co-author of "The Outdoor Kitchen" by Eric Werner and "Made in Mexico" by Danny Mena.In this CulinaryArts@SPAC interview, he spoke with us about his newest book "The Joy of Oysters."
Load More