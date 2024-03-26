Dean Cycon - "Finding Home (Hungary, 1945)" - Odyssey Bookshop event on 3/28

Dean Cycon is an author, lawyer, human rights advocate, and social entrepreneur who has lived and worked in over sixty countries. A passionate explorer of culture and history, Dean authored: "Javatrekker: Dispatches from the World of Fair Trade Coffee" and will tell us about his latest, "Finding Home (Hungary, 1945.)"

Finding Home deeply explores the emotional, moral and economic complexities of the return of Jewish concentration camp survivors to their hometowns in Eastern Europe immediately after liberation in 1945.

On Thursday, March 28 at 7 PM, Cycon will be at The Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts with special guests: noted Klezmer musicians Jason Ditzian and Bea Carlson of Myrtle Street Klezmer. We welcome Dean Cycon to the RT.