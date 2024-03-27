3/27/24 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI and Director of the RPI-IBM Artificial Intelligence research collaboration Jim Hendler, Director, actor, educator and Co-Founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre Kristen van Ginhoven.