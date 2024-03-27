3/27/24 RT Panel

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) will welcome back its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts. Before they arrive, SPAC will host the Freihofers Saratoga Jazz Festival, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will continue their residency, there educational programs and CulinaryArts@SPAC events. President and CEO of SPAC Elizabeth Sobol, and Vice President of Artistic Planning at SPAC Christopher Shiley join us to tell us more.

Listen • 20:44