The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookloft and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY for our selections this week.

Giovanni:

  • Diavola, by Jennifer Thorne
  • Tusks of Extinction, by Ray Naylor
  • Floating Hotel, by Grace Curtis
  • Anita de Monte Laughs Last, by Xochitl Gonzalez
  • Grief is for People, by Sloane Crosley
  • The Divorcees, by Rowan Beaird

Lily:

  • The Titanic Survivors Book Club, by Timothy Schaffert
  • James, by Percival Everett
  • Unbound: Native Art of the Plains, by Emil Her Many Horses (ed.)
  • Clear, by Carys Davies
  • The American Daughters, by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
  • Soren's Seventh Song, by Dave Eggers

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
