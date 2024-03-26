Book Picks - The Bookloft and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY for our selections this week.
Giovanni:
- Diavola, by Jennifer Thorne
- Tusks of Extinction, by Ray Naylor
- Floating Hotel, by Grace Curtis
- Anita de Monte Laughs Last, by Xochitl Gonzalez
- Grief is for People, by Sloane Crosley
- The Divorcees, by Rowan Beaird
Lily:
- The Titanic Survivors Book Club, by Timothy Schaffert
- James, by Percival Everett
- Unbound: Native Art of the Plains, by Emil Her Many Horses (ed.)
- Clear, by Carys Davies
- The American Daughters, by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
- Soren's Seventh Song, by Dave Eggers