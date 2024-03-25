© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Android users are reporting the WAMC App is not working properly and we are working on issuing a fix as soon as possible. Thank you in advance for your patience.
The Roundtable

SPAC springs into Summer

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 25, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT
SPAC amphitheater - 2023
WAMC/SLD
SPAC amphitheater - 2023

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) will welcome back its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts. Before they arrive, SPAC will host the Freihofers Saratoga Jazz Festival, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will continue their residency, there educational programs and CulinaryArts@SPAC events.

President and CEO of SPAC Elizabeth Sobol, and Vice President of Artistic Planning at SPAC Christopher Shiley join us to tell us more.

Tags
The Roundtable SPACCulinaryArts@SPACnycbnew york city balletPhiladelphia Orchestrachamber music society of lincoln centerSpa Little TheaterFreihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and the ensemble of SPAMALOT on Broadway
    The Roundtable
    Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer's Lady of the Lake laps up the laughs in Monty Python's "Spamalot"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is currently playing The Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot” on - the horse-hoove coconut-foley will cease, for now, after April 7. This first Broadway revival since the original 2005 production, opened on November 16, 2023.Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer recently finished her run on Broadway as Delia in Beetlejuice where she received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations. A versatile and vivacious performer, Kritzer’s Lady of the Lake essentially steals the show, according to the review in The New York Times.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/25/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Graduate Student at Rockefeller College studying International Relations Grace Kwaitkowski, Political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, Albany Law School Professor of Law, Director of The Justice Center, and Director of Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and Wall Street investment banker Mark Wittman.
  • "Encephalon" by Ntangou Badila
    The Roundtable
    Hudson Hall presents “E(n)ternal Lighf: The Eternal Ecosystem Exposed” - lead by artist Ntangou Badila
    Sarah LaDuke
    “E(n)ternal Lighf: The Eternal Ecosystem Exposed” is an exhibition of original paintings by Ntangou Badila that is currently on display in the entryway galleries at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York through April 14.The work in the collection explores the human ecosystem and the interconnectedness between nature, grief, healing, and wellness through visual art, movement, traditional healing practices, and musical performance.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 166
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • The Roundtable
    CulinaryArts@SPAC - Nils Bernstein's "The Joy of Oysters"
    Joe Donahue
    Nils Bernstein is the food editor for Wine Enthusiast magazine and has written and developed recipes for such publications as Bon Appétit, Epicurious, GQ, New York Times, Cooking Light, and Men’s Journal. He traded an illustrious career in the music industry, running the publicity departments at independent record labels Sub Pop and Matador for a career in food, drink, and travel journalism. He is the co-author of "The Outdoor Kitchen" by Eric Werner and "Made in Mexico" by Danny Mena.In this CulinaryArts@SPAC interview, he spoke with us about his newest book "The Joy of Oysters."
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/22/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: Immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert; Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson; Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz; Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.
  • The Roundtable
    "Grief is for People" by Sloane Crosley
    Joe Donahue
    Sloane Crosley's search for truth is frank, darkly funny, and gilded with resounding empathy. Upending the "grief memoir," "Grief Is for People" is a category-defying story of the struggle to hold on to the past without being consumed by it.
Load More