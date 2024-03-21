© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Radiant: The Life and Line of Keith Haring" by Brad Gooch

Published March 21, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book cover for "Radiant" by Brad Gooch

In the 1980s, the subways of New York City were covered with art. In the stations, black matte sheets were pasted over outdated ads, and unsigned chalk drawings often popped up on these blank spaces. These temporary chalk drawings numbered in the thousands and became synonymous with a city as diverse as it was at war with itself, beset with poverty and crime but alive with art and creative energy. And every single one of these drawings was done by Keith Haring.

Keith Haring was one of the most emblematic artists of the 1980s, a figure described by his contemporaries as “a prophet in his life, his person, and his work. Brad Gooch, noted biographer of Flannery O’Connor and Frank O’Hara, was granted access to Haring’s extensive archive. He has written a biography that will become the authoritative work on the artist.

Tags
The Roundtable keith haringbiography
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/20/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Professor and Chair of Political Science at Hartwick College and Co-Director of Hartwick College's new Institute of Public Service Laurel Elder, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador Frederic Hof.
  • Artwork for Water for Elephants on Broadway
    The Roundtable
    "Water for Elephants" opens on Broadway 3/21 with music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.
    Sarah LaDuke
    The new musical adaptation of “Water for Elephants,” based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sara Gruen, opens at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre tomorrow night. Previews began in late February. The show is directed by Tony Award winner Jessica Stone and features a book by Rick Elice and music and lyrics by our guests - PigPen Theatre Co.
  • The Roundtable
    Jazz at Lincoln Center presents "Sing & Swing" at The Mahaiwe 3/23
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Saturday, March 23 at 8pm - the stage of The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts will spring to life as Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III re-vive and re-imagine classics from The American Songbook.“Sing & Swing” is part of a “Jazz at Lincoln Center presents” touring initiative that features up-and-coming musicians who have been identified as rising stars by that venerated organization.
  • Rep. Tonko official portrait 2019
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Paul Tonko
    Ian Pickus
    March Madness means sports gambling madness, too.In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This interview was recorded March 14.
  • Book cover for "The Great Library Adventure"
    The Roundtable
    "The Great Library Adventure: From Berlin to Berne"
    Joe Donahue
    Diane Dearborn and Patricia Carley went on a very cool road trip. The library loving duo decided to visit all 36 branches of the Upper Hudson Library System. The result is their new book, "The Great Library Adventure: From Berlin to Berne."
Load More