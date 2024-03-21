Lucy Sante discusses "I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition" as part of Memoir-A-Go-Go! panel at Woodstock Bookfest

Lucy Sante is the author of "Low Life," "Evidence," "The Factory of Facts," "Kill All Your Darlings," "Folk Photography," "The Other Paris," "Maybe the People Would Be the Times," and "Nineteen Reservoirs."

Her most recent book is "I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition." She will participate in the Memoir-A-Go-Go! panel at this year's Woodstock Bookfest on Sunday, March 24.