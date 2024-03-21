© 2024
The Roundtable

Lucy Sante discusses "I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition" as part of Memoir-A-Go-Go! panel at Woodstock Bookfest

By Joe Donahue
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT
Book cover for "I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition" by Lucy Sante
Penguin Press

Lucy Sante is the author of "Low Life," "Evidence," "The Factory of Facts," "Kill All Your Darlings," "Folk Photography," "The Other Paris," "Maybe the People Would Be the Times," and "Nineteen Reservoirs."

Her most recent book is "I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition." She will participate in the Memoir-A-Go-Go! panel at this year's Woodstock Bookfest on Sunday, March 24.

The Roundtable lucy santememoirtransitionlgbtqai+transwoodstock bookfest
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
