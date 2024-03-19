© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"The Great Library Adventure: From Berlin to Berne"

By Joe Donahue
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Great Library Adventure"

Diane Dearborn and Patricia Carley went on a very cool road trip. The library loving duo decided to visit all 36 branches of the Upper Hudson Library System. The result is their new book: "The Great Library Adventure: From Berlin to Berne."

The book is currently available at the local libraries they visited for checking out.

They say they learned so much about what libraries provide for their communities and how important they are as a center for learning and activities as well as for checking out a book, DVD or music, plus many more items.

Tags
The Roundtable librarybooksReadingadventure
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    3/19/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, Graduate Student at Rockefeller College studying International Relations Grace Kwaitkowski, Political Consultant Libby Post, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • Woodstock Bookfest Logo
    The Roundtable
    Woodstock Bookfest 2024
    Joe Donahue
    Woodstock Bookfest will be live and in person this weekend in Woodstock, New York. The festival features an amazing line-up including: Masha Gessen, Mark Whitaker, Sophie Strand, Sari Botton, Gail Straub, Elissa Altman, Nick Flynn - just to name a few.Of course, they’ll have a Story Slam and ending with their signature panel, Memoir-A-Go-Go! Yes, there will be Little Bites and Big Libations. Festival Founder, Martha Frankel, is here with details.
  • Book cover for "Finding Margaret Fuller" by Allison Pataki
    The Roundtable
    Allison Pataki's "Finding Margaret Fuller" at Northshire in Saratoga Springs tonight
    Joe Donahue
    Allison Pataki is the New York Times bestselling author of “The Traitor’s Wife,” “The Accidental Empress,” and “The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post.” She will be talking about her latest, “Finding Margaret Fuller,” at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York tonight.
  • The Roundtable
    Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour at The Palace in Albany on 3/20
    Joe Donahue
    In the 20 years since the global musical sensation’s debut, Celtic Woman has emerged as both a formidable musical presence and a genuine cultural phenomenon. Both an accomplished recording ensemble and a world-class performing collective, Celtic Woman introduces some of Ireland's most talented singers and musicians to the world stage. They will bring their 20th Anniversary Tour to The Palace in Albany, New York on 3/20.Mairéad Carlin joins us.
  • The Roundtable
    Seymour Chwast "Kid in a Candy Store" at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art through April 14
    Joe Donahue
    Seymour Chwast’s revolutionary contributions to the world of graphic design have overshadowed his equally impactful picture book career—until now. This is the first museum exhibition to focus on Chwast’s books for children on display through April 14 at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, MA.
  • The Roundtable
    Anna Motz's "If Love Could Kill: The Myths And Truths Of Women Who Commit Violence"
    Joe Donahue
    In the book, “If Love Could Kill: The Myths And Truth Of Women Who Commit Violence,” Anna Motz is an acclaimed forensic psychotherapist who looks at women who commit extreme acts of violence and cruelty, at the underlying oppression, and abuse often at the heart of these crimes.
Load More