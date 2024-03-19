Diane Dearborn and Patricia Carley went on a very cool road trip. The library loving duo decided to visit all 36 branches of the Upper Hudson Library System. The result is their new book: "The Great Library Adventure: From Berlin to Berne."

The book is currently available at the local libraries they visited for checking out.

They say they learned so much about what libraries provide for their communities and how important they are as a center for learning and activities as well as for checking out a book, DVD or music, plus many more items.