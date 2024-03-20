3/20/24 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Professor and Chair of Political Science at Hartwick College and Co-Director of Hartwick College's new Institute of Public Service Laurel Elder, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador Frederic Hof.