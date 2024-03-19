© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Book House and Odyssey Bookshop

By Joe Donahue
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:39 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this post

This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, New York and Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

Joan's Odyssey list:
• Madness Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
• The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez
• American Midnight: The Great War, A Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis by Adam Hochschild
• Murder at La Villette by Cara Black
• The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917 -2017 by Rashid Khalidi
• Dear Oliver: An Unexpected Friendship with Oliver Sacks by Susan R. Barry

Cheryl's Book House list:
• Honey by Victor Lodato (April 16, 2024)
• I Cheerfully Refuse by Leif Enger (April 2, 2024)
• Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? by Seamas O’Reilly
• The Curse of Pietro Houdini by Derek B. Miller
• Our Hidden Conversations: What Americans Really Think About Race and Identity by Michele Norris
• The MAGA Diaries: My Surreal Adventures Inside the Right-Wing (and How I Got Out) by Tina Nguyen
• Family Family by Laurie Frankel
• You’ll Do: A History of Marrying For Reasons Other Than Love by Marcia A. Zug

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
