The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published March 5, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

This week's book picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Booksin Cambridge, NY. As well as Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.

Connie Brooks:

  • Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart: And Other Stories by Gennarose Nethercott
  • In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas
  • Lilith by Eric Rickstad
  • The Hunter by Tana French

Heather Boyne:

  • I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition by Lucy Sante
  • Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
  • Seeing Things: The Small Wonders of the World According to Writers, Artists and Others - Edited by Julian Rothenstein, texts by Charles Boyle, foreword by Cornelia Parker
  • Secret Britain: Unearthing Our Mysterious Past by Mary-Ann Ochota

Matt Tannenbaum:

  • The Lede by Calvin Trillin
  • Hell, I Love Everybody by James Tate
  • Eliot's Book of Bookish Lists by Henry Eliot
  • Pedro Paramo by Juan Rulfo
  • The Power of Film by Howard Suber
  • Rebel's Clinic by Adam Shatz
  • History is Embarrassing by Karen Chase

The Roundtable Book Picksbattenkill booksbookstore in lenox
