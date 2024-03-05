Book Picks - Battenkill Books and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's book picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Booksin Cambridge, NY. As well as Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.
Connie Brooks:
- Fifty Beasts to Break Your Heart: And Other Stories by Gennarose Nethercott
- In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas
- Lilith by Eric Rickstad
- The Hunter by Tana French
Heather Boyne:
- I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition by Lucy Sante
- Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
- Seeing Things: The Small Wonders of the World According to Writers, Artists and Others - Edited by Julian Rothenstein, texts by Charles Boyle, foreword by Cornelia Parker
- Secret Britain: Unearthing Our Mysterious Past by Mary-Ann Ochota
Matt Tannenbaum:
- The Lede by Calvin Trillin
- Hell, I Love Everybody by James Tate
- Eliot's Book of Bookish Lists by Henry Eliot
- Pedro Paramo by Juan Rulfo
- The Power of Film by Howard Suber
- Rebel's Clinic by Adam Shatz
- History is Embarrassing by Karen Chase