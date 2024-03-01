© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Benjamin Herold's “Disillusioned: Five Families and the Unraveling of America’s Suburbs”

Published March 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

In the new book “Disillusioned: Five Families and the Unraveling of America’s Suburbs,” journalist Benjamin Herold explores how hope, history, and racial denial collide in the suburbs and their schools.

“Disillusioned” braids these human stories together with local and national history to reveal a vicious cycle undermining the dreams upon which America suburbia was built. For generations upwardly mobile white families has extracted opportunity from the nations heavily subsidized suburbs. Then moved on when the bills for maintenance and repair came due.

We welcome Benjamin Herold to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable Benjamin Heroldjournalistbook
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    "White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy" by Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman
    Joe Donahue
    White rural voters believe our nation has betrayed them, and to some degree, they’re right according to the new book, "White Rural Rage." Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman explore why rural Whites have failed to reap the benefits from their outsize political power and why, as a result, they are the most likely group to abandon democratic norms and traditions.Their rage—stoked daily by Republican politicians and the conservative media—now poses an existential threat to the United States. Schaller and Waldman show how vulnerable U.S. democracy has become to rural Whites who, despite legitimate grievances, are increasingly inclined to hold racist and xenophobic beliefs, to believe in conspiracy theories, to accept violence as a legitimate course of political action, and to exhibit antidemocratic tendencies.Tom Schaller joins us.
  • The Roundtable
    Ijeoma Oluo's "Be A Revolution"
    Joe Donahue
    In the #1 “New York Times” bestseller “So You Want To Talk About Race” Ijeoma Oluo offered a vital guide for how to talk about important issues of race and racism in society. In the book “Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy Of White Male America” she discussed the ways in which white male supremacy had an impact on our systems, our culture, and our lives throughout American history.
  • The Roundtable
    Jessica Hooten Wilson's "Flannery O'Connor's: Why Do the Heathen Rage"
    Joe Donahue
    When celebrated American novelist and short story writer Flannery O'Connor died at the age of thirty-nine in 1964, she left behind an unfinished third novel titled "Why Do the Heathen Rage"? It was deemed unpublishable. For the past ten-plus years, Jessica Hooten Wilson has explored the 378 pages of material.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Oblong Books
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks lists comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY.
Load More