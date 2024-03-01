Catholic Charities' Sister Betsy Van Deusen discusses community

Sister Betsy Van Deusen isCatholic CharitiesChief Executive Officer and Catholic Charities is one of the region's largest human service organizations covering the Albany dioceses 14 counties and 10, 000 square miles. Across that area they serve some 100,000 people every year.

Its services include community maternity services that supports expecting and new mothers, housing, food pantries, and food insecurity services for people with developmental disabilities, senior and caregiver support, immigration services, emergency financial support, and disaster case management.

Sister Betsey joins us to describe what Catholic Charities does with the help of their community partners and we welcome her to the RT.