© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Catholic Charities' Sister Betsy Van Deusen discusses community

By Joe Donahue
Published March 1, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST

Sister Betsy Van Deusen isCatholic CharitiesChief Executive Officer and Catholic Charities is one of the region's largest human service organizations covering the Albany dioceses 14 counties and 10, 000 square miles. Across that area they serve some 100,000 people every year.

Its services include community maternity services that supports expecting and new mothers, housing, food pantries, and food insecurity services for people with developmental disabilities, senior and caregiver support, immigration services, emergency financial support, and disaster case management.

Sister Betsey joins us to describe what Catholic Charities does with the help of their community partners and we welcome her to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable catholic charitiescatholic charities of the diocese of albanySister Betsy Van Deusen
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Ijeoma Oluo's "Be A Revolution"
    Joe Donahue
    In the #1 “New York Times” bestseller “So You Want To Talk About Race” Ijeoma Oluo offered a vital guide for how to talk about important issues of race and racism in society. In the book “Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy Of White Male America” she discussed the ways in which white male supremacy had an impact on our systems, our culture, and our lives throughout American history.
  • The Roundtable
    "White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy" by Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman
    Joe Donahue
    White rural voters believe our nation has betrayed them, and to some degree, they’re right according to the new book, "White Rural Rage." Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman explore why rural Whites have failed to reap the benefits from their outsize political power and why, as a result, they are the most likely group to abandon democratic norms and traditions.Their rage—stoked daily by Republican politicians and the conservative media—now poses an existential threat to the United States. Schaller and Waldman show how vulnerable U.S. democracy has become to rural Whites who, despite legitimate grievances, are increasingly inclined to hold racist and xenophobic beliefs, to believe in conspiracy theories, to accept violence as a legitimate course of political action, and to exhibit antidemocratic tendencies.Tom Schaller joins us.
  • The Roundtable
    Creative License Theater Collective's "Afterlife: A Ghost Story" Playing at Cohoes Music Hall from March 8th-17th
    Joe Donahue
    Creative License Theatre Collective’s latest production is "Afterlife: A Ghost Story" running from March 8th -17th at the Cohoes Music Hall.
  • The Roundtable
    Alturas Duo Joins Albany Pro Musica for "Oceana" at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
    Joe Donahue
    Composers have, for centuries, drawn inspiration from the immense beauty, power, and vastness of the seas. The acclaimed Alturas Duo joins Albany Pro Musica for Oceana on Sunday, March 3rd at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall at 3:00 PM.
Load More