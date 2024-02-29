© 2024
The Roundtable

Creative License Theater Collective's "Afterlife: A Ghost Story" Playing at Cohoes Music Hall from March 8th-17th

By Joe Donahue
Published February 29, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

Creative License Theatre Collective’s latest production is "Afterlife: A Ghost Story" running from March 8th -17th at the Cohoes Music Hall.

A ghost story in the most literal sense, "afterlife" follows
married couple Connor and Danielle as they prepare their beachfront home for an impending storm. But when the storm rolls in faster than expected, it may be too late for them to escape the haunting world of unsent letters, unexpected snow, unfinished sandcastles, unrelenting birds, and unforgettable loss that threatens to swallow the pair forever.

Angelique Powell plays Danielle, Ian LaChance plays Connor, and both join us this morning along with co-directors Casey Polomaine and Aaron Holbritter.

