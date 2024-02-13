© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Golden Notebook

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 13, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

This week's book picks come from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York. As well as James Conrad and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY.

Combined List:

  • Second Chances in New Port Stephen by T.J. Alexander
  • Bride by Ali Hazelwood
  • The Witches of Thistle Grove series by Lana Harper
  • I Heard Her Call My Name by Lucy Sante
  • Molly by Blake Butler
  • The Book of Love by Kelly Link
  • Idlewild by James Frankie Thomas
  • Love and Other Poems by Alex Dimitrov
  • The House of Eve, Sadeqa Johnson
  • Keep Your Friends Close by Leah Konen
  • Hedge by Jane Delury
  • Neighbors by Diane Oliver
  • Better the Blood by Michael Bennett
  • Broughtupsy by Christina Cooke
  • Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions by FortySomething Years in Hollywood by Edward Zwick
  • Come Together by Emily Nagoski

    Sarah LaDuke
    Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
