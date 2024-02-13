Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Golden Notebook
This week's book picks come from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York. As well as James Conrad and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY.
Combined List:
- Second Chances in New Port Stephen by T.J. Alexander
- Bride by Ali Hazelwood
- The Witches of Thistle Grove series by Lana Harper
- I Heard Her Call My Name by Lucy Sante
- Molly by Blake Butler
- The Book of Love by Kelly Link
- Idlewild by James Frankie Thomas
- Love and Other Poems by Alex Dimitrov
- The House of Eve, Sadeqa Johnson
- Keep Your Friends Close by Leah Konen
- Hedge by Jane Delury
- Neighbors by Diane Oliver
- Better the Blood by Michael Bennett
- Broughtupsy by Christina Cooke
- Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions by FortySomething Years in Hollywood by Edward Zwick
- Come Together by Emily Nagoski