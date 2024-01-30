© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre presents "Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares" a night of comedy and song (and producer's note: supreme talent)

By Sarah LaDuke
Published January 30, 2024 at 11:16 AM EST
Artwork for "Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares" - a brunette woman in a gown is on a red carpet in front of a step and repeat

Tony Award winner with the voice of a cool angel, Laura Benanti, will perform “Nobody Cares,” a three-night comedy show at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatrein New York City February 2 through February 4.

“Nobody Cares” features all original music co-written with Todd Almond and is directed by the genius Annie Tippe.

Benanti’s TV credits include Hulu’s “Life & Beth,” created by and starring Amy Schumer - who also worked with Benanti in the Broadway production of Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower. The hit series “Younger,” HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot, and the second season of HBO Max’s “The Gilded Age.” Benanti has also made widely acclaimed appearances on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” doing an uncanny and hilarious impression of Melania “I don’t really care, do u?” Trump.

In the theater, Benanti starred as Maria in "The Sound of Music" and has since lead ten more Broadway shows including "Into The Woods," "Nine," "She Loves Me," "My Fair Lady," and "Gypsy" (for which she won a Tony Award).

The performances of "Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares" will be recorded and distributed by Audible.

Tags
The Roundtable laura benantitheateraudiblecomedysongannie tippetodd almond
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Carl Sprague: Setting the Stage at Opalka Gallery January 23-February 24, 2024
    The Roundtable
    "Carl Sprague: Setting the Stage" at The Opalka Gallery
    Sarah LaDuke
    Berkshire-based Concept Artist, Set Designer, and Art Director, Carl Sprague, has worked in the art departments of more than 40 films, which between them have a combined total of 35 Oscar nominations and multiple wins. He’s worked with directors like Steve McQueen, Martin Scorcese, Damien Chazelle, and Steven Spielberg. His theatre work includes set design and construction for many plays and ballets, and some opera. He’s worked all over the world and on regional stage productions for the Berkshire Theatre Group, Oldcastle Theatre, Shakespeare & Co., the Albany/Berkshire Ballet and the American Repertory Ballet.His most recognizable work, to date, is likely found in his collaborations with Wes Anderson.Sprague was the Art Director of "The Royal Tenenbaums," and has held positions in the art departments of the punctilious and pretty Anderson films "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Isle of Dogs," "The French Dispatch," "Moonrise Kingdom," and "Asteroid City."A collection of work is on display in the new exhibition “Carl Sprague: Setting the Stage” at The Opalka Gallery on the Russell Sage Campus in Albany, New York through February 24.
  • Book cover for "Black Women Taught Us" by Jenn M. Jackson, PhD
    The Roundtable
    "Black Women Taught Us" by Jenn M. Jackson
    Sarah LaDuke
    Jenn M. Jackson, PhD, is an award-winning professor of political science at Syracuse University and a columnist for Teen Vogue. Their first book, Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism, explore the legacy of Black women writers and leaders and endeavors to illuminate Black women’s longtime movement organizing, theorizing, and coalition building in the name of racial, gender, and sexual justice in the United States and abroad.
  • Artwork for 2024 LIFT Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
    The Roundtable
    Troy Savings Bank Music Hall presents the 2024 LIFT Concert Series
    Sarah LaDuke
    The LIFT Concert Series at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall presents performances of new, independent music featuring regional performers. Attendees are invited to be seated on stage, with the musicians, creating an intimate concert experience.
  • The Roundtable
    Documentary "Hudson, America" now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Kanopy
    Sarah LaDuke
    From 2016-2022, filmmakers Zuzka Kurtz and Geoffrey Hug documented six 1st generation Bangladeshi immigrants from Hudson, NY as they graduated high school and journeyed to colleges around the northeast. The unexpected political events of those years propelled the students to confront anti-immigrant sentiments, the #MeToo movement, forbidden love, and their parents’ idea of “The American Dream.”The resulting documentary film “Hudson, America” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Kanopy.
  • The Roundtable
    Will Hermes - Best Music of 2023
    Sarah LaDuke
    Will Hermes is a contributing editor at Rolling Stone, a longtime contributor to NPR’s All Things Considered and The New York Times, and the author of "Love Goes to Buildings on Fire." This year, FSG released his new book “Lou Reed: The King of New York” - and now - he’s joining us to talk about music he enjoyed in 2023.
Load More