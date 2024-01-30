Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre presents "Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares" a night of comedy and song (and producer's note: supreme talent)

Tony Award winner with the voice of a cool angel, Laura Benanti, will perform “Nobody Cares,” a three-night comedy show at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatrein New York City February 2 through February 4.

“Nobody Cares” features all original music co-written with Todd Almond and is directed by the genius Annie Tippe.

Benanti’s TV credits include Hulu’s “Life & Beth,” created by and starring Amy Schumer - who also worked with Benanti in the Broadway production of Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower. The hit series “Younger,” HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot, and the second season of HBO Max’s “The Gilded Age.” Benanti has also made widely acclaimed appearances on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” doing an uncanny and hilarious impression of Melania “I don’t really care, do u?” Trump.

In the theater, Benanti starred as Maria in "The Sound of Music" and has since lead ten more Broadway shows including "Into The Woods," "Nine," "She Loves Me," "My Fair Lady," and "Gypsy" (for which she won a Tony Award).

The performances of "Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares" will be recorded and distributed by Audible.