Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and Northshire Bookstore

This week's Book Picks comes from Bethany Marsfelder of The Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga, New York and Manchester, Vermont. As well as Phil Lewis from Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, Vermont.

Lists:

Bethany Marsfelder:



Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Interesting Facts About Space by Emily Austin

The Little Liar by Mitch Albom

The Bay by Julia Rampen

One Woman Show by Christine Coulson

North Woods by Daniel Mason

Kala by Colin Walsh

Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky

Phil Lewis:

