The Roundtable

Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and Northshire Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published January 23, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST

This week's Book Picks comes from Bethany Marsfelder of The Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga, New York and Manchester, Vermont. As well as Phil Lewis from Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, Vermont.

Lists:

Bethany Marsfelder:

  • Orbital by Samantha Harvey
  • Interesting Facts About Space by Emily Austin
  • The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
  • The Bay by Julia Rampen
  • One Woman Show by Christine Coulson
  • North Woods by Daniel Mason
  • Kala by Colin Walsh
  • Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky

Phil Lewis:

  • Prophet Song – Paul Lynch – Atlantic Monthly Press
  • Day – Michael Cunningham – Random House
  • Trust – Hernan Diaz – Riverhead Books
  • The Great Divide – Cristina Henriquez – Ecco
  • Small Mercies – Dennis Lehane – Harper

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
