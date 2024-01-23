Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and Northshire Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Bethany Marsfelder of The Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga, New York and Manchester, Vermont. As well as Phil Lewis from Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, Vermont.
Lists:
Bethany Marsfelder:
- Orbital by Samantha Harvey
- Interesting Facts About Space by Emily Austin
- The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
- The Bay by Julia Rampen
- One Woman Show by Christine Coulson
- North Woods by Daniel Mason
- Kala by Colin Walsh
- Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky
Phil Lewis:
- Prophet Song – Paul Lynch – Atlantic Monthly Press
- Day – Michael Cunningham – Random House
- Trust – Hernan Diaz – Riverhead Books
- The Great Divide – Cristina Henriquez – Ecco
- Small Mercies – Dennis Lehane – Harper