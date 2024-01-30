Tony Award winner with the voice of a cool angel, Laura Benanti, will perform “Nobody Cares,” a three-night comedy show at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City February 2 through February 4.“Nobody Cares” features all original music co-written with Todd Almond and is directed by the genius Annie Tippe. The performances will be recorded and distributed by Audible.

Listen • 17:37