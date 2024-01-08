Battenkill Chorale presents "From Light to Night" Concert

On Sunday afternoon, January 14, at 4:00 PM in Zankel Hall at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, The Battenkill Chorale will present “From Light to Night” featuring John Rutter’s “Requiem” scored for chorus, soprano solo, and chamber ensemble.

Gene Marie Callahan is the conductor and Artistic Director. She was the organist and choir director for the First Congregational Church (Old First Church) in Bennington, Vermont, and is a Lecturer in Creative Arts at Siena College where she directs the chorus and teaches Basics of Singing.