The Roundtable

Battenkill Chorale presents "From Light to Night" Concert

By Joe Donahue
Published January 8, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST

On Sunday afternoon, January 14, at 4:00 PM in Zankel Hall at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, The Battenkill Chorale will present “From Light to Night” featuring John Rutter’s “Requiem” scored for chorus, soprano solo, and chamber ensemble.

Gene Marie Callahan is the conductor and Artistic Director. She was the organist and choir director for the First Congregational Church (Old First Church) in Bennington, Vermont, and is a Lecturer in Creative Arts at Siena College where she directs the chorus and teaches Basics of Singing.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
