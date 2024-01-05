© 2024
The Roundtable

A conversation with writer Vauhini Vara

By Joe Donahue
Published January 5, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST
W.W. Norton

Vauhini Vara is a novelist and journalist who has covered technology for the Wall Street Journal and has written extensively on Artificial Intelligence.

She was named a 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist for her sci-fi/dystopian novel, "The Immortal King Rao." Born into a family of coconut farmers in India in the 1950s, King Rao, the novel’s protagonist, becomes the most accomplished tech CEO in the world and, eventually, the leader of a global, corporate-led government.

Vara is also the author of a new book of short stories, "This Is Salvaged."

She visited the studio when she was in Albany for a NYSWI event.

short storyshort storiesgriefinterconnectionIndia
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
