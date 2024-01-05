A conversation with writer Vauhini Vara

Vauhini Vara is a novelist and journalist who has covered technology for the Wall Street Journal and has written extensively on Artificial Intelligence.

She was named a 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist for her sci-fi/dystopian novel, "The Immortal King Rao." Born into a family of coconut farmers in India in the 1950s, King Rao, the novel’s protagonist, becomes the most accomplished tech CEO in the world and, eventually, the leader of a global, corporate-led government.

Vara is also the author of a new book of short stories, "This Is Salvaged."

She visited the studio when she was in Albany for a NYSWI event.