New picture book from noted environmentalist Bill McKibben

Environmentalist and bestselling author Bill McKibben's first-ever children's book We Are Better Together is out today. It is a hopeful and inspiring story that celebrates the power of human cooperation and the beauty of life on Earth, while also acknowledging and spreading awareness of our changing planet. Northshire Bookstore will host his virtual launch on tonight at 5:30pm where Bill will be in-conversation with Carole Lindstrom, 2021 Caldecott Medalist and New York Times bestselling author of We Are Water Protectors. As one of the most trusted, leading authorities speaking to the issue of climate change, there’s no one better to teach the next generation than Bill McKibben. He is a founder of the environmental organization 350.org, the first global grassroots climate campaign, and has organized on every continent, including Antarctica, for climate action. And in this time of crisis, including extreme disasters like wildfires and floods, it's children who may be the most powerful force for the transformation we need.