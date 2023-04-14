In "Big Tree," Brian Selznick illustrates the natural world

"Big Tree," an illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, is a love letter to the natural world which takes readers on a mesmerizing journey from the prehistoric age to present day.

"Big Tree" is a trailblazing adventure, with nearly 300 pages of Selznick’s iconic graphite illustrations. The fate of all life on Earth may depend on the bravery of two little sibling seeds, Louise and Merwin, as they try to save the world while searching for a safe place to grow. The story began as an original idea from Steven Spielberg.

Brian Selznick’s books include: "The Invention of Hugo Cabret," "Wonderstruck," and "The Marvels."