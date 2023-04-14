© 2023
In "Big Tree," Brian Selznick illustrates the natural world

By Joe Donahue
Published April 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
"Big Tree," an illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, is a love letter to the natural world which takes readers on a mesmerizing journey from the prehistoric age to present day.

"Big Tree" is a trailblazing adventure, with nearly 300 pages of Selznick’s iconic graphite illustrations. The fate of all life on Earth may depend on the bravery of two little sibling seeds, Louise and Merwin, as they try to save the world while searching for a safe place to grow. The story began as an original idea from Steven Spielberg.

Brian Selznick’s books include: "The Invention of Hugo Cabret," "Wonderstruck," and "The Marvels."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
