"The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA" by Liza Mundy

Liza Mundy's new book is a history of the women who fought to become operatives, transformed spy craft, and tracked down Osama Bin Laden. Created in the aftermath of World War II, the CIA relied on women even as it attempted to channel their talents to keep them down. Women sent cables, made dead drops, and maintained the agency’s secrets despite discrimination. The women who started as clerks, secretaries, or unpaid spouses rose to become some of the CIA’s shrewdest operatives. The story is told in the new book “The Sisterhood: The Secret History of the Women of the CIA.”

Liza Mundy is a journalist, non-fiction writer, and fellow at New America Foundation. Several of her works have appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Politico, Slate, The New Republic, The Guardian, and The Washington Post. She is the author of "Code Girls."