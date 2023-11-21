Book Picks - The Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks from Lily Bartels at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.
List:
A True Account: Hannah Masury's Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself - Katherine Howe
The Ghosts of Honolulu - Mark Harmon
A Rome of One's Own - Emma Southon
Being Henry: The Fonz....and Beyond - Henry Winkler
This Bird Has Flown - Susanna Hoffs
Blood Memory: The Tragic Decline and Improbable Resurrection of the American Buffalo - Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns
George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle by Philip Norman
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
My Effin' Life by Geddy Lee
Madonna: A Rebel Life by Mary Gabriel
Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs by Willie Nelson
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones by Dolly Parton and Holly George-Warren
My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand