Book Picks - The Open Door Bookstore

This week's Book Picks from Lily Bartels at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

List:

A True Account: Hannah Masury's Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself - Katherine Howe

The Ghosts of Honolulu - Mark Harmon

A Rome of One's Own - Emma Southon

Being Henry: The Fonz....and Beyond - Henry Winkler

This Bird Has Flown - Susanna Hoffs

Blood Memory: The Tragic Decline and Improbable Resurrection of the American Buffalo - Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns

George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle by Philip Norman

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

My Effin' Life by Geddy Lee

Madonna: A Rebel Life by Mary Gabriel

Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs by Willie Nelson

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones by Dolly Parton and Holly George-Warren

My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

