© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published November 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST

This week's Book Picks from Lily Bartels at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, NY.

List:
A True Account: Hannah Masury's Sojourn Amongst the Pyrates, Written by Herself - Katherine Howe
The Ghosts of Honolulu - Mark Harmon
A Rome of One's Own - Emma Southon
Being Henry: The Fonz....and Beyond - Henry Winkler
This Bird Has Flown - Susanna Hoffs
Blood Memory: The Tragic Decline and Improbable Resurrection of the American Buffalo - Dayton Duncan and Ken Burns
George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle by Philip Norman
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
My Effin' Life by Geddy Lee
Madonna: A Rebel Life by Mary Gabriel
Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs by Willie Nelson
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones by Dolly Parton and Holly George-Warren
My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksbook reviewbook reviewsindependent bookstoresindependent bookselleropen door bookstorelily bartels
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More