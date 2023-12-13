© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism" - an interview with Michael Zweig

By Joe Donahue
Published December 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
PM Press

The new book "Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism" is for those who want to understand the underlying connections among today’s social justice movements.

Michael Zweig, emeritus professor of economics and founding director of the Center for Study of Working Class Life at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, looks to bring forth the basic operations of capitalist economies, it reveals what is driving many of today’s most urgent and vexing problems: the common origins of the inequalities of income, wealth, and power; environmental devastation; militarism; racism and white supremacy; patriarchy and male chauvinism; periodic economic crises; and the cultural conflicts that are tearing at US life.

Michael Zweig illuminates all propositions with specific examples from US history, from the first settlement of the New World to current life, including his own lived experiences as an activist, educator, and organizer over the past six decades.

Tags
The Roundtable Classsocial classracegenderdivisioncapitalism
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book cover for "To the Temple of Tranquility ... and Step On It!" by Ed Begley Jr.
    The Roundtable
    Ed Begley Jr.'s memoir of errors, environmentalism, and a life in entertainment
    Joe Donahue
    Beloved actor and environmental activist Ed Begley Jr. shares hilarious and poignant stories of his improbable life in his memoir "To the Temple of Tranquility...And Step On It!." The book focusses on his relationship with his legendary father, adventures with Hollywood icons, the origins of his environmental activism, addiction and recovery, and his lifelong search for wisdom and common ground.
  • markchiusano-thefabulist-Atria-One Signal Publishers.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos" by Mark Chiusano
    Joe Donahue
    In the age of Donald Trump, politicians are more famous than celebrities and truth is in the partisan eye of the beholder. Enter George Anthony Devolder Santos, the Talented Mr. Ripley of American politics, who lied, fabricated, and swindled his way into representing New York’s 3rd District in the US House of Representatives, ushering in a brand-new era of American shamelessness.Newsday alum and PEN/Hemingway honoree Mark Chiusano tells the full (well, as full as can be given the subject) story of Santos in "The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos."
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookloft
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks lists comes from Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
  • kentingley-thelastamericaneditorvol2.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "The Last American Editor, Vol. 2" by Ken Tingley - event in Glens Falls on 12/12
    Joe Donahue
    Ken Tingley was the editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, New York from 1999 to 2020. He joins us this morning to discuss his new book: "The Last American Editor, Vol. 2." He will be having an event at Crandall Public Library on tomorrow night at 7 p.m.Tingley, who retired from The Post-Star in 2020 after a 32-year career at the newspaper, published "The Last American Editor" in 2021.The follow-up includes 90 more columns written over a 30-year period. The book is once again divided into six sections - People; Hometown, USA; Life & Death; Sports; The World; and My Life.
  • The Roundtable
    "Devil Makes Three" by Ben Fountain
    Joe Donahue
    Ben Fountain is the best-selling author of "Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk" his new novel is "Devil Makes Three." It is about greed, power, and American complicity set in Haiti.
Load More