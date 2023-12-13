"Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism" - an interview with Michael Zweig

The new book "Class, Race, and Gender: Challenging the Injuries and Divisions of Capitalism" is for those who want to understand the underlying connections among today’s social justice movements.

Michael Zweig, emeritus professor of economics and founding director of the Center for Study of Working Class Life at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, looks to bring forth the basic operations of capitalist economies, it reveals what is driving many of today’s most urgent and vexing problems: the common origins of the inequalities of income, wealth, and power; environmental devastation; militarism; racism and white supremacy; patriarchy and male chauvinism; periodic economic crises; and the cultural conflicts that are tearing at US life.

Michael Zweig illuminates all propositions with specific examples from US history, from the first settlement of the New World to current life, including his own lived experiences as an activist, educator, and organizer over the past six decades.