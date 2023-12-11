© 2023
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins confirms he will not leave for Ann Arbor post
The Roundtable

"Devil Makes Three" by Ben Fountain

By Joe Donahue
Published December 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST
Flatiron Books

Ben Fountain is the best-selling author of “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” his new novel is “Devil Makes Three. It is about greed, power, and American complicity set in Haiti.

“Devil Makes Three’s” depiction of blood politics, the machinations of power, and a country in the midst of upheaval is urgently and insistently resonant. This new novel is sure to cement Ben Fountain’s reputation as one of the twenty-first century’s boldest and most perceptive writers.

Ben Fountain’s work has received the National Books Critics Circle Award for fiction, the PEN/Hemmingway Award, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Fiction, and a Whiting Award. He has also been a finalist for the National Book Award.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
