"Devil Makes Three" by Ben Fountain

Ben Fountain is the best-selling author of “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” his new novel is “Devil Makes Three.” It is about greed, power, and American complicity set in Haiti.

“Devil Makes Three’s” depiction of blood politics, the machinations of power, and a country in the midst of upheaval is urgently and insistently resonant. This new novel is sure to cement Ben Fountain’s reputation as one of the twenty-first century’s boldest and most perceptive writers.

Ben Fountain’s work has received the National Books Critics Circle Award for fiction, the PEN/Hemmingway Award, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for Fiction, and a Whiting Award. He has also been a finalist for the National Book Award.