Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins confirms he will not leave for Ann Arbor post
The Roundtable

"The Last American Editor, Vol. 2" by Ken Tingley - event in Glens Falls on 12/12

By Joe Donahue
Published December 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST
kentingley-thelastamericaneditorvol2.jpg
Something or Other Publishing LLC

Ken Tingley was the editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, New York from 1999 to 2020. He joins us this morning to discuss his new book: "The Last American Editor, Vol. 2." He will be having an event at Crandall Public Library on tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

Tingley, who retired from The Post-Star in 2020 after a 32-year career at the newspaper, published "The Last American Editor" in 2021.

The follow-up includes 90 more columns written over a 30-year period. The book is once again divided into six sections - People; Hometown, USA; Life & Death; Sports; The World; and My Life.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
