"The Last American Editor, Vol. 2" by Ken Tingley - event in Glens Falls on 12/12

Ken Tingley was the editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, New York from 1999 to 2020. He joins us this morning to discuss his new book: "The Last American Editor, Vol. 2." He will be having an event at Crandall Public Library on tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

Tingley, who retired from The Post-Star in 2020 after a 32-year career at the newspaper, published "The Last American Editor" in 2021.

The follow-up includes 90 more columns written over a 30-year period. The book is once again divided into six sections - People; Hometown, USA; Life & Death; Sports; The World; and My Life.