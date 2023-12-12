© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos" by Mark Chiusano

By Joe Donahue
Published December 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
markchiusano-thefabulist-Atria-One Signal Publishers.jpg
Atria/One Signal Publishers

In the age of Donald Trump, politicians are more famous than celebrities and truth is in the partisan eye of the beholder. Enter George Anthony Devolder Santos, the Talented Mr. Ripley of American politics, who lied, fabricated, and swindled his way into representing New York’s 3rd District in the US House of Representatives, ushering in a brand-new era of American shamelessness.

Newsday alum and PEN/Hemingway honoree Mark Chiusano tells the full (well, as full as can be given the subject) story of Santos in "The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos."

Tags
The Roundtable George Santosliarscandalpolitics
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More