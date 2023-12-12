"The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos" by Mark Chiusano

In the age of Donald Trump, politicians are more famous than celebrities and truth is in the partisan eye of the beholder. Enter George Anthony Devolder Santos, the Talented Mr. Ripley of American politics, who lied, fabricated, and swindled his way into representing New York’s 3rd District in the US House of Representatives, ushering in a brand-new era of American shamelessness.

Newsday alum and PEN/Hemingway honoree Mark Chiusano tells the full (well, as full as can be given the subject) story of Santos in "The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos."