Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins confirms he will not leave for Ann Arbor post
ESYO presents CHIME Holiday Concert for the community on 12/12

By Joe Donahue
Published December 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST
In 2015, ESYO – Empire State Youth Orchestra - launched CHIME in Schenectady to address fundamental inequities preventing universal access to high level music opportunities for youth. Today, the free after school program serves more than one hundred K-12 students in partnership with Capital Region school districts.

On December 12th ESYO will present their CHIME Holiday Concert for the community at the Schenectady High School at 5:30.

Becky Calos, Executive Director of ESYO, and Zoë Auerbach CHIME & Young Leaders Director at ESYO are here with a preview.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
