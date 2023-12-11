ESYO presents CHIME Holiday Concert for the community on 12/12

In 2015, ESYO – Empire State Youth Orchestra - launched CHIME in Schenectady to address fundamental inequities preventing universal access to high level music opportunities for youth. Today, the free after school program serves more than one hundred K-12 students in partnership with Capital Region school districts.

On December 12th ESYO will present their CHIME Holiday Concert for the community at the Schenectady High School at 5:30.

Becky Calos, Executive Director of ESYO, and Zoë Auerbach CHIME & Young Leaders Director at ESYO are here with a preview.