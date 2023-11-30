"Surviving Our Catastrophes" by Robert Jay Lifton

A pioneer in the field of psychohistory, Robert Jay Lifton is a psychiatrist and author best known for his studies of the psychological causes and effects of war and political violence and for his theory of thought reform and cult behavior. He joins us this morning to discuss his latest book: "Surviving Our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the COVID-19 Pandemic."

In meditation on the psychological aftermath of catastrophe, Lifton calls forth his life’s work to show us how to cope with the lasting effects and legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic. The result is a thought-provoking examination of life in the face of COVID-19 from one of the most profound thinkers of our time.

"Surviving Our Catastrophes" offers compelling examples of “survivor power” and makes clear that we will not move forward by denying the true extent of destruction. Instead, we must truly reckon with the effects on ourselves and society—and find individual and collective forms of renewal.

This is an encore airing.