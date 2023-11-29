Christmas, Brahms, and more in December with the Albany Symphony

The two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Albany Symphony, will provide some extra sparkle this holiday season at two of the Capital Region’s favorite concert venues.

On Sunday, December 3, The Magic of Christmas fills The Palace Theatre with gorgeous holiday music, family fun, and special guests. The Albany Symphony is joined on stage by long-time and new community partners, including The Music Studio, Capital District Youth Chorale, and Boland School of Irish Dance.

On December 9th and 10th, world-acclaimed pianist Yefim Bronfman will perform Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in the legendary Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. Bronfman stands out among the handful of soloists in high demand by festivals, orchestras, conductors and recital series across the globe.

The concerts on the 9th and 10th will also feature composer Loren Loiacono’s work Beanie’s Chapbook, a world premiere commissioned by the Albany Symphony. ASO Music Director and Conductor, David Alan Miller, joins us this morning to tell us more.