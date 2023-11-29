© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Christmas, Brahms, and more in December with the Albany Symphony

By Joe Donahue
Published November 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST
Provided

The two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Albany Symphony, will provide some extra sparkle this holiday season at two of the Capital Region’s favorite concert venues.

On Sunday, December 3, The Magic of Christmas fills The Palace Theatre with gorgeous holiday music, family fun, and special guests. The Albany Symphony is joined on stage by long-time and new community partners, including The Music Studio, Capital District Youth Chorale, and Boland School of Irish Dance.

On December 9th and 10th, world-acclaimed pianist Yefim Bronfman will perform Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in the legendary Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. Bronfman stands out among the handful of soloists in high demand by festivals, orchestras, conductors and recital series across the globe.

The concerts on the 9th and 10th will also feature composer Loren Loiacono’s work Beanie’s Chapbook, a world premiere commissioned by the Albany Symphony. ASO Music Director and Conductor, David Alan Miller, joins us this morning to tell us more.

Tags
The Roundtable Albany Symphony OrchestraDavid Alan MillerPalace TheatreTroy Savings Bank Music Hallclassical musicbrahmsholidaychristmas
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Heather Briccetti Mulligan - President & CEO of The Business Council of New York State, Inc.
    The Roundtable
    Meet the Panelist: Heather Mulligan - Part 1
    Joe Donahue
    "Meet the Panelist" is a sporadic segment where we have in depth discussions with Roundtable Panelists to learn about their lives, careers and how they arrive at their various points of view. In this segment, we talk to Heather Briccetti Mulligan, President & CEO of The Business Council of New York State, Inc.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    11/29/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at UAlbany Robert Griffin, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.
  • The Roundtable
    New documentary "South to Black Power" now on MAX
    Joe Donahue
    The new documentary, premiering on HBO tonight, "South To Black Power" is inspired by New York Times columnist and bestselling author Charles Blow’s book, which calls for a reverse “great migration” of African Americans from the North back to the South to reclaim the land, political representation, and culture that they left behind, and in so doing, forever transform the power structure in America.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come to us from Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.
  • The Roundtable
    Ralph Nader's new book "The Rebellious CEO: 12 Leaders Who Did it Right"
    Joe Donahue
    Ralph Nader’s new book, "The Rebellious CEO: 12 Leaders Who Did It Right," profiles a group of CEOs who he believes performed well as business leaders as well as civic reformers. Some are well known and some are not, but Nader says they should be celebrated as exceptions whose careers and life should be a course of inspiration and emulation for students of executives, business, and the wide citizenry.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    11/28/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain, and Wall Street investment banker Mark Wittman.
Load More