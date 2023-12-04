© 2023
The Roundtable

"God Save Benedict Arnold: The True Story of America's Most Hated Man" by Jack Kelly

By Joe Donahue
Published December 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
St. Martin's Press

Benedict Arnold committed treason— for more than two centuries, that’s all that most Americans have known about him. Yet Arnold was much more than a turncoat. His achievements during the early years of the Revolutionary War defined him as the most successful soldier of the era. "God Save Benedict Arnold" by Jack Kelly tells the gripping story of Arnold’s rush of audacious feats—his capture of Fort Ticonderoga, his Maine mountain expedition to attack Quebec, the famous artillery brawl at Valcour Island, the turning-point battle at Saratoga—that laid the groundwork for our independence.

Jack Kelly is a journalist, novelist, and historian, whose books include "Band of Giants," which received the DAR's History Award Medal. He has contributed to national periodicals including The Wall Street Journal and is a New York Foundation for the Arts fellow. He has appeared on The History Channel and interviewed on National Public Radio.

Jack Kelly will discuss the book with Steve Sheinkin in a Northshire Bookstore event on January 11.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
