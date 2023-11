Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to talk about cloud computing and cloud storage.

We'll discuss pros and cons in general as well as how you can quickly narrow down your options. How much storage do you need and how much do you have now?

Jesse Feiler helps people and organizations get to know and use new technologies. He is the author of many books on computing. Most recently – he edited an updated edition of "Uta Hagen’s Respect For Acting."