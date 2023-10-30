© 2023
The Roundtable

Jesse Feiler - Artificial Intelligence

By Joe Donahue
Published October 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Jesse Feiler
Jesse Feiler

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to talk about Artificial Intelligence.

Is it just the buzzword du jour, a new name for a decades-old set of programming tools, or the beginning of the end of human life on earth? We will discuss the issues and provide some tips for dealing with whatever artificial intelligence turns out to be.

Jesse Feiler helps people and organizations get to know and use new technologies. He is the author of many books on computing. Most recently – he edited an updated edition of "Uta Hagen’s Respect For Acting."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
