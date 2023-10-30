Jesse Feiler - Artificial Intelligence

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to talk about Artificial Intelligence.

Is it just the buzzword du jour, a new name for a decades-old set of programming tools, or the beginning of the end of human life on earth? We will discuss the issues and provide some tips for dealing with whatever artificial intelligence turns out to be.

Jesse Feiler helps people and organizations get to know and use new technologies. He is the author of many books on computing. Most recently – he edited an updated edition of "Uta Hagen’s Respect For Acting."

