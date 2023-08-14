© 2023
The Roundtable

Jesse Feiler - Digital Whiteboards

By Joe Donahue
Published August 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to talk about digital whiteboards.

They are spreading like wildfire since their launch in 2021 (Microsoft), 2022 (Apple Freeform), etc.

The main features are that they are infinite (or nearly) so you are not limited by size. Most allow you to print either directly or with a simple command—many people (including me) use them the way we used to use scraps of paper or notes. All seem to allow collaboration so you can share them with others.

Jesse Feiler helps people and organizations get to know and use new technologies. He is the author of many books on computing. Most recently – he edited an updated edition of Uta Hagen’s "Respect For Acting."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
