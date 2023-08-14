Jesse Feiler - Digital Whiteboards

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to talk about digital whiteboards.

They are spreading like wildfire since their launch in 2021 (Microsoft), 2022 (Apple Freeform), etc.

The main features are that they are infinite (or nearly) so you are not limited by size. Most allow you to print either directly or with a simple command—many people (including me) use them the way we used to use scraps of paper or notes. All seem to allow collaboration so you can share them with others.

Jesse Feiler helps people and organizations get to know and use new technologies. He is the author of many books on computing. Most recently – he edited an updated edition of Uta Hagen’s "Respect For Acting."