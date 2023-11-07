© 2023
Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Book covers for titles listed on this post
Provided
/
Assorted Publishers

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:
Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and the Washington Post by Marty Baron
Why We Love Baseball by Joe Posnanski
What Goes On Inside a Beaver Pond by Becky Cushing Gop
Tomorrow Perhaps the Future by Sarah Watling
Absolution by Alice McDermott
The Auburn Conference by Tom Piazza
Larry McMurtry: A Life by Tracy Dougherty
The Blue House: Collected Works of Tomas Tranströmer translated by Patty Crane

