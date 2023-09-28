© 2023
The Roundtable

9/28/23 RT Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published September 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are investigative journalist and visiting professor at UAlbany Rosemary Armao, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, and Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld.

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
