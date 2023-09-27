9/27/23 RT Panel

Matthew Modine’s new short film “I Am What You Imagine” is a sensual exploration of the unexplainable. Featuring the voice talents of Ruby Modine and longtime Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali (in his final performance), the film uses sound, music, and expressionistic imagery to take viewers on a journey of the heart and mind. The film will be shown at this weekend’s Woodstock Film Festival.

