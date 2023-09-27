© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

9/27/23 RT Panel

Published September 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelvera eccarius-kellybob griffintheresa bourgeoisJim Hendler
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Open Door Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks from Lily Bartels at The Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, New York.
  • The Roundtable
    "Maestros & Monsters" by Robert Boyers
    Joe Donahue
    Robert Boyers, the founder and editor of Salmagundi Magazine, Director of the New York State Summer Writers Institute, and a professor at Skidmore College, will be here to discuss his newest book, Maestros & Monsters: Days & Nights with Susan Sontag & George Steiner, a dual portrait, built around intense friendships.
  • The Roundtable
    Woodstock Film Festival presents Matthew Modine's new short film "I am What You Imagine"
    Joe Donahue
    Matthew Modine’s new short film “I Am What You Imagine” is a sensual exploration of the unexplainable. Featuring the voice talents of Ruby Modine and longtime Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali (in his final performance), the film uses sound, music, and expressionistic imagery to take viewers on a journey of the heart and mind. The film will be shown at this weekend’s Woodstock Film Festival.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/26/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Investigative Reporter and visiting professor at UAlbany Rosemary Armao, The Empire Report's J.P. Miller, and Wall Street investment banker Mark Wittman.
  • U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand - official photo
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Kirsten Gillibrand
    Ian Pickus
    A government shutdown appears to be looming. In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This conversation was recorded September 20.
Load More