"Maestros & Monsters" by Robert Boyers

Robert Boyers, the founder and editor of Salmagundi Magazine, Director of the New York State Summer Writers Institute, and a professor at Skidmore College, will be here to discuss his newest book, Maestros and Monsters, a dual portrait, built around intense friendships, with Susan Sontag and George Steiner. Bob Boyers will join us.

Maestros & Monsters is the work of a well-known public intellectual who was close to Sontag and Steiner over a half century, and who managed to bring them together on several occasions—the only times they ever met.

The new book is: Maestros & Monsters: Days & Nights with Susan Sontag & George Steiner. We welcome Robert Boyers to the Roundtable.