The Roundtable

"Maestros & Monsters" by Robert Boyers

By Joe Donahue
Published September 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT

Robert Boyers, the founder and editor of Salmagundi Magazine, Director of the New York State Summer Writers Institute, and a professor at Skidmore College, will be here to discuss his newest book, Maestros and Monsters, a dual portrait, built around intense friendships, with Susan Sontag and George Steiner. Bob Boyers will join us.

Maestros & Monsters is the work of a well-known public intellectual who was close to Sontag and Steiner over a half century, and who managed to bring them together on several occasions—the only times they ever met.

The new book is: Maestros & Monsters: Days & Nights with Susan Sontag & George Steiner. We welcome Robert Boyers to the Roundtable.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
