O+ supports the health of underinsured artists and musicians in the Hudson Valley and beyond through the annual O+ Festival, where they exchange art-making and performances for health and wellness services.The 2023 O+ Festival in Kingston, NY is taking place October 6-8 and we are joined by O+ co-founder Joe Concra, O+ co-director of Music Lara Hope, and O+ Art Director Lindsey Wolkowicz.

