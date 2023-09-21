© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WWES 88.9 FM, Mt. Kisco, is currently off-air due to maintenance.
The Roundtable

2023 Albany Book Festival preview

By Joe Donahue
Published September 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Albany Book Festival logo

One of the most anticipated events of each autumn is the Albany Book Festival. The 6th Annual event happens on Saturday, September 23 at the University at Albany.

The New York State Writers Institute event features conversations with authors, panel discussions, readings, book signings, a children’s room with authors and activities, a meet and greet with nearly 100 local authors, and an exhibitor floor.

Featured authors include Annie Proulx, Angie Cruz, Jeff Shaara, Kate Cohen, Andre Dubus III, Susan Faludi, Howard Fishman, Mary Gordon, Daniel Halpern and Serhii Plokhy. The event will also feature groups of authors in panel discussions on a wide range of topics, including Memoir, Teddy Roosevelt, American Mystery Fiction, Belief in the 21st Century, Working Class Fiction, The Lives of Flawed Fathers, The Holocaust & American Rascals.

Paul Grondahl, director of the New York State Writer’s Institute joins us for a preview.

Tags
The Roundtable nyswiNew York State Writers Institutealbany book festivalPaul Grondahl
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More