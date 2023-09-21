2023 Albany Book Festival preview

One of the most anticipated events of each autumn is the Albany Book Festival. The 6th Annual event happens on Saturday, September 23 at the University at Albany.

The New York State Writers Institute event features conversations with authors, panel discussions, readings, book signings, a children’s room with authors and activities, a meet and greet with nearly 100 local authors, and an exhibitor floor.

Featured authors include Annie Proulx, Angie Cruz, Jeff Shaara, Kate Cohen, Andre Dubus III, Susan Faludi, Howard Fishman, Mary Gordon, Daniel Halpern and Serhii Plokhy. The event will also feature groups of authors in panel discussions on a wide range of topics, including Memoir, Teddy Roosevelt, American Mystery Fiction, Belief in the 21st Century, Working Class Fiction, The Lives of Flawed Fathers, The Holocaust & American Rascals.

Paul Grondahl, director of the New York State Writer’s Institute joins us for a preview.