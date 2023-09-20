Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week presents virtual panel: "Securing Our Right to a Healthy Climate: Legal Strategies and Voices from the Turnaround Generation"

Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week, with events occurring in-person and online is currently underway and ends September 24.

A virtual panel presentation entitled “Securing Our Right to a Healthy Climate: Legal Strategies and Voices from the Turnaround Generation,” is taking place on September 22 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The panel, hosted by Sustainable Hudson Valley, will discuss legal strategies to secure our rights to a healthy environment.

In August, young people in Montana won a landmark case against the state’s fossil fuel production. The teenagers called production “a violation to their rights to a healthy environment” which is laid out in Montana’s state constitution. That right is also in the New York’s state constitution.

Maya van Rossum is Founder of the Green Amendment for the Generations Movement, and she joins us now to tell us more.