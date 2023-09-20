© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marchetti, Krol finish in top two spots in preliminary Pittsfield mayoral race
The Roundtable

Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week presents virtual panel: "Securing Our Right to a Healthy Climate: Legal Strategies and Voices from the Turnaround Generation"

By Joe Donahue
Published September 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
Provided
/
https://sustainhv.org/

Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week, with events occurring in-person and online is currently underway and ends September 24.

A virtual panel presentation entitled “Securing Our Right to a Healthy Climate: Legal Strategies and Voices from the Turnaround Generation,” is taking place on September 22 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The panel, hosted by Sustainable Hudson Valley, will discuss legal strategies to secure our rights to a healthy environment.

In August, young people in Montana won a landmark case against the state’s fossil fuel production. The teenagers called production “a violation to their rights to a healthy environment” which is laid out in Montana’s state constitution. That right is also in the New York’s state constitution.

Maya van Rossum is Founder of the Green Amendment for the Generations Movement, and she joins us now to tell us more.

Tags
The Roundtable Climaterightsclimate crisisfossil fuelsyouthturnaround generation
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    9/20/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer for the Times Union Jay Jochnowitz.
  • Vox Pop
    Aging Together with Greg Olsen 9/19/23
    Our guest today is Greg Olsen, Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging. He joins us to talk about a range of issues affecting older adults, including social isolation and resources available to help older adults address them. We’ll also learn about the state’s Master Plan for Aging, which is a roadmap being developed at all levels of state government to ensure that older adults and individuals of all ages can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Jane Kaczmarek in "Our Town" at The Sharon Playhouse, 9/15-9/24
    The Roundtable
    Jane Kaczmarek in "Our Town" at The Sharon Playhouse through 9/24
    Joe Donahue
    Jane Kaczmarek may be a three-time Golden Globe nominee for playing Lois in the television series “Malcolm in the Middle,” but she considers theatre home. Over the past few years, she starred in "Long Day’s Journey Into Night" at the Geffen Playhouse and "The Roommate" and "Tell Me I’m Not Crazy" at Williamstown Theatre Festival. This month, she’ll play the Stage Manager in "Our Town" at Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, Connecticut through September 24.
  • The Roundtable
    2023 Hudson Valley Gospel Festival in Poughkeepsie on 9/30
    Joe Donahue
    The fourth Hudson Valley Gospel Festival is set for Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Poughkeepsie, New York.
  • The Roundtable
    2023 Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week presents a series of diverse events across the Hudson Valley region that focus attention on the climate emergency. Organizations are welcomed to create their own climate solutions events – including workshops, lectures, music, art shows, and more.This year’s Hudson Valley Climate Solutions week kicks-off on September 16 and there are over 50 events, both in-person and virtual, taking place across the Hudson Valley. Melissa Everett is the Executive Director of Sustainable Hudson Valley.
Load More