The Roundtable

"Night Watch" by Jayne Anne Phillips

By Joe Donahue
Published September 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
Book cover for "Night Watch" by Jayne Anne Phillips
Knopf

Author Jayne Anne Phillips latest novel, "Night Watch," is the story of a mother and daughter seeking refuge in the chaotic aftermath of the Civil War at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.

Phillips is considered one of the most accomplished novelists of our time. She joins us this morning to discuss the novel’s themes of war, prejudice, and endurance, as well as writing on mental health and trauma.

Jayne Anne Phillips is the author of "Black Tickets," "Machine Dreams," "Fast Lanes," "Shelter," "MotherKind," "Lark and Termite," and "Quiet Dell." She is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and is a National Book Award finalist, and twice a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

